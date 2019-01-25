Our Hometown: Free Family Day at Pulse Art + Technology Festival January 26 Video

Savannah, GA - Telfair Museums’ Pulse Art + Technology Festival is back!

This year’s event highlights the art of videogame design with a showcase of locally developed games— and survey exhibition of the award-winning Keita Takahashi.

Festival goers of all ages can enjoy STEAM workshops, lectures, a documentary screening, and more!

Saturday, January 26, is Chatham County Free Family Day from 1 until 4– and will include hands-on art projects and a musical performance.

The festival takes place at the Jepson Center— at 207 W. York St.

For more information, call: 912.790.8800.