Our Hometown: First Tee of the Lowcountry celebrates International Women’s Golf Day

Join First Tee of the Lowcountry as they celebrate International Women’s Golf Day– featuring PGA Professionals Jean Harris and Monica Franklin!

Learn the fundamentals of chipping, full swing, and putting through easy to learn drills and activities.

You can even use your newly learned skills to play a 12-hole match on the Par 3 course!

The event is Free and open to everyone!

It all gets underway Tuesday, June 4, from 1 pm to 4 pm at 151 Gumtree Road on Hilton Head Island.

For more information, call: 843-415-5978.