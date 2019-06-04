Our Hometown: Dancing Stars of Coastal Georgia to benefit Alzheimer's Association Video

Savannah, GA - Did you know there are more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease, including 150,000 in Georgia alone?

This Saturday, June 8, join the Georgia Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association for the 8th annual Dancing Stars of Coastal Georgia fundraising gala.

Twelve local celebrities and their professional partners will compete to see who has the best moves-- and who can raise the most money for the cause.

Join News 3's Kim Gusby and Ben Senger at the Savannah Convention Center ballroom as they host this fun-filled event.

Cocktail hour starts at 6 pm.

The competition begins at 7.

Get tickets here.

Money raised will support Alzheimer's and dementia research-- and programs and services for 19 coastal counties.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CALL: 912-920-3018.

