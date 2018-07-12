Local News

Our Hometown: Crawford Cafe' hosts Celebrity Golf Tournament to benefit local charities

By:

Posted: Jul 12, 2018 08:47 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 12, 2018 08:47 AM EDT

Our Hometown: Crawford Cafe' hosts Celebrity Golf Tournament to benefit local charities

Savannah, GA - You can Enjoy a day on the greens for a great cause.

Crawford Square Café is hosting its inaugural Celebrity Golf Tournament with guests: Tony Womack, Mel Pinder, John Carlos, and more!

The event begins Friday, July 27, with a Celebrity Meet and Greet Mixer at Crawford Square Cafe. Then Saturday, July 28, the tournament kicks off at Henderson Golf Course.

Professionals will be paired with amateurs for the event.

You can register as an individual or a team.

Proceeds benefit the Exchange ClubL.O.T.O. (League of Their Own), Inc; and Horizons Savannah.

For more information, call: 912-376-9629 or 912-480-7126.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center