Our Hometown: Crawford Cafe' hosts Celebrity Golf Tournament to benefit local charities Video

Savannah, GA - You can Enjoy a day on the greens for a great cause.

Crawford Square Café is hosting its inaugural Celebrity Golf Tournament with guests: Tony Womack, Mel Pinder, John Carlos, and more!

The event begins Friday, July 27, with a Celebrity Meet and Greet Mixer at Crawford Square Cafe. Then Saturday, July 28, the tournament kicks off at Henderson Golf Course.

Professionals will be paired with amateurs for the event.

You can register as an individual or a team.

Proceeds benefit the Exchange Club; L.O.T.O. (League of Their Own), Inc; and Horizons Savannah.

For more information, call: 912-376-9629 or 912-480-7126.