Our Hometown: Crawford Cafe' hosts Celebrity Golf Tournament to benefit local charities
Savannah, GA - You can Enjoy a day on the greens for a great cause.
Crawford Square Café is hosting its inaugural Celebrity Golf Tournament with guests: Tony Womack, Mel Pinder, John Carlos, and more!
The event begins Friday, July 27, with a Celebrity Meet and Greet Mixer at Crawford Square Cafe. Then Saturday, July 28, the tournament kicks off at Henderson Golf Course.
Professionals will be paired with amateurs for the event.
You can register as an individual or a team.
Proceeds benefit the Exchange Club; L.O.T.O. (League of Their Own), Inc; and Horizons Savannah.
For more information, call: 912-376-9629 or 912-480-7126.
More News
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Government probing 'new information' in Emmett Till slaying
- Syrian government raises its flag over cradle of 2011 revolt
- Charges against Stormy Daniels dropped hours after arrest
- US: Nearly half of youngest children not rejoining families
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.