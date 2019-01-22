Our Hometown: Coastal Heritage Society hosts annual 'Night at the Museum' Video

Savannah, GA - Join the Coastal Heritage Society as it hosts its 20-19 “Night at the Museum!”

The annual event takes place this Saturday, January 26, at the Savannah History Museum on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Visitors will go through night guard training and then on a behind-the-scenes tour.

Guests will be able to interact with historic characters from Savannah History Museum’s exhibits as they appear to magically come to life.

They’ll also have the chance to see the movie, “Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian.”

Tickets are $12 per person for guests ages 18 months and older.

Pre-registration is required.

For times and more information, call: 912-651-6840.