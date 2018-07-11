Our Hometown: Butler Memorial hosts 'Socks for Sole' drive for homeless Video

Savannah, GA - According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, more than half a million people are homeless in the United States on a given night.

In Savannah, more than 4,000 people don't have a place to call home.

One local church is doing all it can to collect the number one requested clothing item at shelters-- socks.

Butler Memorial Presbyterian Church is hosting its Socks for the Sole drive now through September 30.

Simply bring your donations of new socks--any size, any color, any style-- to 603 West Victory Drive, Monday through Friday, between 10a.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information, call:L (912)236-7747.

