Our Hometown: Blessings in a Book Bag collecting Thanksgiving donations to feed 100 local families
Savannah, GA - ‘Tis the season of giving!
You can help local families in need have a happier Thanksgiving.
Blessings In A Book Bag has teamed up with Southern Motors Honda Dealership for its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive.
They are putting together Thanksgiving dinners for more than 100 families in our community.
Here’s how you can help.
Simply drop off canned or non-perishable items in the truck on the Honda showroom floor by noon on Tuesday, 11/20/2018.
Click here for more information and to take a look at the needed items or call: 402-882-2818.
Items needed:
Canned Yams
Canned Collards
Canned Corn
Canned Cranberries
Canned Green Beans
Chicken broth
Canned pie fillings
Jiffy Cornbread mix
Instant stuffing mix
Instant Potatoes
Macaroni and Cheese
