Our Hometown: Blessings in a Book Bag collecting Thanksgiving donations to feed 100 local families Video

Savannah, GA - ‘Tis the season of giving!

You can help local families in need have a happier Thanksgiving.

Blessings In A Book Bag has teamed up with Southern Motors Honda Dealership for its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive.

They are putting together Thanksgiving dinners for more than 100 families in our community.

Here’s how you can help.

Simply drop off canned or non-perishable items in the truck on the Honda showroom floor by noon on Tuesday, 11/20/2018.

Click here for more information and to take a look at the needed items or call: 402-882-2818.

Items needed:

Canned Yams

Canned Collards

Canned Corn

Canned Cranberries

Canned Green Beans

Chicken broth

Canned pie fillings

Jiffy Cornbread mix

Instant stuffing mix

Instant Potatoes

Macaroni and Cheese

