‘Our hearts are heavy,’ CES releases statement and timeline for Pin Point fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Emergency Services (CES) released a timeline of events and a statement regarding Monday’s morning house fire on Pin Point Avenue.

Three people, including a baby and a teenager, were taken to the burn center in Augusta following a house explosion at 9913 Pin Point Avenue.

According to CES, a 4-month-old, 14-year-old and two adults were injured. Two of them received critical injuries.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Read the CES statement below:

The thoughts and prayers of all the Firefighters, EMTs, and Paramedics of Chatham Emergency Services (CES) go out to the victims, family and friends of the patients involved in Monday morning’s explosion and fire on Pin Point Avenue. We cannot comment regarding stories related to the county’s Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) at the 9-1-1 Center. We can comment on our actions after we received several emergency calls at our dispatch center that morning.

07:07:48 – (Just seconds before 07:08am) The first call is received by CES Dispatch from a passerby for “a shed and grass on fire at Whitefield & Pin Point,” and that smoke was visible through the rain. Multiple additional calls begin coming in at the same time and thereafter.

07:09:32 – Time of first call entered into computer-aided dispatch system (CAD), momentarily delayed due to multiple callers giving different locations.

07:10:16 – First mention of the address at 9913 Pin Point Avenue by another caller.

07:10:47 – Alert tones sent and a structure fire response was dispatched, including Engine 2 (E-2), Engine 1 (E-1), Squad 6 (S-6), Ladder Truck 9 (T-9), District Chief 3 (FD3), Safety Officer 1 (S-1), over the radio to Whitefield & Pin Point area for a structure fire involving a shed.

07:12:22 – Safety 1, asks for an information page; dispatch sent an update for what we believed to be the exact address at that time, 9913 Pin Point Avenue and that another caller was now advising it was a house fire.

07:16:41 – Squad 6 on scene (5:54 – Five minute and 54 second response time), has Command, advised a single-story residential structure smoke and flames visible, will be checking.

07:18:11 – Command asked Dispatch if EMS was enroute; there were three patients discovered on scene (First mention of any patients on the scene).

07:20:36 – Medic 64 was diverted from a low priority emergency call and was dispatched for a lights and sirens, high priority response for patients at Pin Point Avenue.

07:22:13 – EMS 3 (Paramedic Supervisor) goes enroute to scene.

07:24:27 – Medic 60, followed by Medic 48 and Medic 44 were all dispatched for lights and sirens, high priority responses shortly thereafter for a total of four paramedic ambulances and one paramedic supervisor on the scene.

Fire units were on scene for just under five and a half (5.5) hours.

Although we deal with life and death situations daily, we feel tremendous heartache when young people and our citizens are involved in tragic events like this. Our hearts are heavy, especially those of the 24 certified firefighters, and the nine EMTs and paramedics who worked rapidly to save the lives and property of the residents.