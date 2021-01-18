Ossabaw Island mourns the loss of Eleanor ‘Sandy’ Torrey West

OSSABAW ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Eleanor “Sandy” Torrey West died Sunday, on her birthday, at her home in Garden City at the age of 108.

West was the last private owner and resident of Ossabaw Island. Her family sold it to the state of Georgia in 1978.

West lived on the island until 2016.

“Ossabaw Island, as we know it, exists because of Mrs. West, and Georgia is a better place because of her life’s work. We extend our deepest condolences to Mrs. West’s children, grandchildren, many other relatives, and legions of close friends,” said Elizabeth DuBose, Executive Director of the Ossabaw Island Foundation.

