Statesboro’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for October 9 and in-person

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Alzheimer’s Association announced the date for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Statesboro and the event is planned to be an in person event.

Statesboro’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place on Saturday, October 9 at Mill Creek Regional Park.

Organizers say the Statesboro Walk will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, masks (where required), contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

According to the organization more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. In Georgia there are more than 150,000 people living with the disease.

On walk day, participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with a Promise Garden ceremony. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers will represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s and their personal reasons to end the disease.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk.