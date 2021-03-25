Organizers move forward with plans for Beaufort Water Festival

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort Water Festival organizers say efforts to move forward with planning the 65th annual event are underway.

In 2020, the festival joined countless other events in postponing plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we chose ‘What a Beautiful Sight’ for the annual theme, we could not have imagined how the

world would change,” stated Beaufort Water Festival Commodore Tank Morris. “Now, in 2021, being together and enjoying Water Festival will be the most beautiful sight indeed!”

Related Content Council approves time, place for Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival

Morris is expected on Tuesday to request the Beaufort City Council’s approval of the 10-day festival, from July 16 to 25.

Last month, Gov. Henry McMaster lifted a mandate requiring events involving more than 250 people to be approved by the South Carolina Department of Commerce. Still, event organizers are encouraged to follow guidelines on limiting attendance, wearing face coverings and implementing social distancing.

Festival organizers and Beaufort officials say safety remains a top priority.

“City leadership has been in discussions with Water Festival leadership over the past few weeks, as we both would like to see a safe and successful Festival in July of this year,” Mayor Stephen Murray stated. “Beaufort City Council will consider a request from Water Festival, and we look forward to a proposal that balances public safety and allows us to host a great event that has come to define summer in Beaufort.”

According to the Beaufort Water Festival, plans will remain fluid. But registration is already live for the fishing tournament and the 5K/10K race. Organizers are also seeking volunteers.

For more details, visit bftwaterfestival.com or follow the Beaufort Water Festival Facebook page.