Organizers announce details for The Weeping Time 2021 virtual commemoration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Weeping Time Commemoration Committee announced the 2021 commemoration will be virtual.

The Weeping Time is the largest sale of enslaved humans ever recorded in the United States.

In 1859, over 400 people were sold at the Ten Broeck Racetrack in Savannah. The youngest person sold was a baby girl just over two weeks old.

The annual commemoration takes place the first weekend in March.

Thisyear’s observance starts Saturday, March 6 at 10:00 a.m.

People are asked to stand quietly for 4 minutes with an open umbrella to commemorate the Weeping Time.

The virtual event which will include libation ceremonies, a reading of the names, stories from the sale, and more will broadcast via Facebook Live and Youtube.