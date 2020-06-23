Organization wants ‘plantation’ name gone, willing to help pay for it

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Some of the people who want “plantation” taken out of their housing community’s title are looking for help to make that change.

The HHP Community 4 Change was established to draw attention to the cause and gather names and support for a name change.

Their goal? To make the property owners association (POA) at Hilton Head Plantation bring the idea to a vote and let the people decide what should be done.

The group is even willing to collect donations to help ease the financial cost the neighborhood says comes with a name change.

“This isn’t going to change racism in our country but if everyone does one small thing to make a place more hospitable and more welcoming and more diverse I think that’s a good thing, don’t you?” said Judy Dunning of HHP Community 4 Change.

More than 500 people have already signed the letter to the POA board.

