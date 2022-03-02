HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) – The Heritage Classic Foundation announced they are searching for Standard Bearer volunteers for the 2022 RBC Heritage.

This year’s PGA TOUR golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island takes place April 11-17.

Organizers are looking for volunteers between the ages 12-18, familiar with the game of golf, and ready for the responsibility to walk 18 holes inside the ropes.

Interested applicants can apply for a volunteer spot at https://trusteventsolutions.com/event/13/home

Registration closes March 10th.

Parental permission will be required in order to participate.