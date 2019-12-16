Orangetheory Fitness, Save-A-Life Inc. to host pet adoption event Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Orangetheory Fitness Savannah and Save-A-Life, Inc. Savannah will host an adoption event on Saturday.

The adoption event will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the OTF Savannah studio located at 1800 E. Victory Drive. Pet food donations will also be accepted.

Suggested dog foods include:

Nutro Wholesome Essentials Adult Farm Raised Chicken

Nutro Brown Rice and Sweet Potato Recipe Dry Dog Food

Suggested cat foods include:

Purina Cat Chow Complete Dry Cat Food

Meow Mix Savory Morsels with Real Chicken Breast in Gravy Wet Cat Food

Food donations are being accepted early. Pet food can be dropped off at the OTF Savannah studio any time during regular hours until the event on Saturday.

Pet adoptions through Save-A-Life Inc. Savannah include house training and socialization, rabies vaccinations, heartworm testing for dogs, feline leukemia and feline immunodeficiency virus testing for cats, and discount vouchers for a free spay or neuter. For some pets, additional vaccines and micro-chipping are also included.

For more information about the adoption event, visit the event Facebook page, HERE.