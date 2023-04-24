TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — The City Of Tybee Island says the Orange Crush beach bash brought between forty to fifty thousand people.

And those people, mostly college students, spent their money at the local restaurants and bars on Tybrisa Street.

Allen Newkirk owns Boardwalk Ice Cream on that street — and he’s one of the few businesses that stayed open during the event. He says last weekend his store pulled in record business.

We were open early and stayed open late. We ran out of product two or three times, our biggest problem was getting back and forth down to each end of the island to get more product in.”

That business owner says he’s still out of most of his supplies, but he hopes to be fully restocked in the next couple of weeks.