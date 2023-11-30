TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Organizers have announced on social media that Orange Crush is making a comeback in 2024.

“We’re on top of it and we know what’s coming,” said Tybee Mayor-elect Brian West. “We’re prepared.

He says this year’s bash was more than expected, made worse by a few bad eggs.

“A certain percentage of the group is there to cause problems and it ruins it for everyone,” said West.

In April an estimated 40-50,000 spring-breakers flooded the island for Orange Crush. The tiny island saw massive gridlocked traffic, car accidents and over a handful of arrests made.

“There are other places that are easier access or easier to get in and out of that would probably be better locations for this event than we have to offer,” said West.

Tybee spent $187,000 in security for Orange Crush events. West says that money didn’t come back in revenue.

“The people that own the businesses are like there’s no reason to put my staff through this so they just close,” said West.

He says restaurants had rowdy guests and unpaid checks, and the reputation the island got from these events even affected business later.

“We had a lot of phone calls like “I’m scared to come,” because they were promoting an event that weekend,” said West.

Another Orange Crush event was rumored to happen on Tybee’s busiest weekend of the year, July 4th. West says after word got out, people didn’t want to come fight through crowds or traffic jams.

“That’s not good for Tybee,” said West.

He says they’re already looking ahead to controlling crowds now that they really know what they’re in for.

Orange Crush is supposed to happen the weekend of April 18. West says the city will get together with law enforcement and state leaders to look at ways they can control crowds.