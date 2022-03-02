HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Operation Turbo has been boosting soldiers, Marines and Seabees for more than 12 years.

Dyan Smith has sent out over 10,000 boxes of food, personal hygiene products and supplies to deployed military personnel around the world right from her home.

Last year alone, 2,000 6-pound “Boxes of Home” were distributed, full of everything from beef jerky to coffee, soap and toothpaste.

From chaplains on base to family members and friends, anyone can recommend a soldier who needs a boost and a box full of goodies — and Operation Turbo packs it up and sends it out all for free.

“Some of them really struggle while they are away,” explained Smith. “Some of them are away from their homes for the first time ever. So to make somebody’s day and help them through deployment — that’s my gift.”

Smith recently moved from Virginia to South Carolina and is still working to find local volunteers, companies or individuals to donate items and monetary donations to cover shipping costs.

To find out more about Operation Turbo and how you can get involved, visit here.