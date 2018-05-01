OPERATION SAFE CHILDREN: Protecting your kids from household poisons

May is Children Poison Prevention Month.

When people think of poison they might think of rat traps and a skull and bones warning sign.

While that might be true there can be poisonous items waiting for people at home in plain sight.

“Nine out of 10 kids under the age of 12 are poison in their own home,” President of Savannah Professional Firefighters Bob Milie said.

When it comes to poison, Milie says size doesn’t matter.

“Small batteries that you would have in your car, key fob remote, e-cigarettes, laundry packs, those are things that sadly every year kill or seriously injure our children,” he said also adding medications can also poison children.

Milie says one item continues to grow in popularity.

“Hand sanitizer, in the last five or ten years is the biggest problem that harms the most children in the country,” he said.

Milie is a firefighter and says he’s case after case of children being accidentally poisoned.

“It’s going to be nausea, dizziness and vomiting,” he said describing the symptoms people can expect if someone becoming poisoned.

Now he challenged teachers and parents to become educated, lock their cabinets and

“A little old school method was to induce vomiting. That is no longer a recommended trait unless the National Poison Control Center advises that,” Milie said. “So what they advise is seek assistance, call 911 and get to a medical facility to allow a doctor to treat that.”

If you or someone you know has been poisoned or is showing symptoms, you are encouraged to call the 24/7 poison control hot line at 1-800-222-1222.