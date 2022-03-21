PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — “Operation Lucky Charms” netted 677 citations, 84 arrests and confiscated 11 guns in 2021, according to the Port Wentworth Police Department (PWPD).

PWPD said the operation focuses on aggressive, distracted and impaired driving. The annual operation kicks off around St. Patrick’s Day — hence the name — and this year ran from March 16 to March 20.

Officers hit the streets during the holiday weekend trying to catch criminals or offenders in the act. This marks the 11th operation to date.

PWPD released the following details on citations and arrests.

Total Citations Issued: 677

No Valid Insurance: 24

Driver’s License Violations: 103

Speeding/Too Fast For Conditions: 113

Adult Seat Belt Violations: 28

Child/Car seat Violations: 20

Total Arrests: 84

DUI: 13

Wanted: 6

Drug-related: 36

Firearms Recovered: 11

Confirmed stolen from outside of Port Wentworth area: 3

Drugs recovered: