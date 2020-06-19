ONLY ON NEWS 3: Lawsuit claims video proves City of Savannah negligent in child’s drowning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s been two years since a Savannah mother sent her 9-year-old boy to summer camp, only to have to bury him days later.

Now, that mother is suing the City of Savannah and the staff members she says are responsible for a tragedy that didn’t have to happen.

“You can’t really prepare for the worst, especially when it comes to your child,” said Ammeshia Mitchell.

“The worst” happened on June 27, 2018, at the Tompkins pool. That’s where Titus Mitchell was in the pool at the city’s summer camp. It was in that pool where he went underwater and never came back.

But it’s what happened as Titus was fighting for his life that has led to anger — and a lawsuit.

“It is still pain but mostly anger because it’s really just neglect all the way around,” said Mitchell.

“This pool was a nuisance and they negligently ran the summer camp,” said Howard Spiva, Mitchell’s Attorney. “This is about the safety of the summer camp, but it’s about responsibility.”

The lawsuit claims that the city and all the lifeguards are responsible for Titus’ death, by not taking care of him, and video from that day proves it.

The video shows Titus go underwater, but more than a minute later he was not moving.

Even with three lifeguards on duty that day, only the other children in the pool noticed something was wrong.

“He goes under the water. Almost a minute later he’s floating, so they had a minute,” said Spiva. “If I stopped right now for 60 seconds you would edit it out because that’s way too long for people to be sitting on television. That’s way too long for a child to be floating in a pool.”

Seemingly no one noticed Titus floating for minutes, even though as the video shows, the person supposed to be responsible for the pool walked by.

“That means 20 seconds, a supervisor walked by the pool and he doesn’t even turn his head and look at the pool,” explained Spiva while watching the surveillance video. “He walked right by the little boy floating.

“The supervisor walked by the children noticed it, the children pointed it out. There were lifeguards there. Lifeguards in elevated seats so they could see the whole pool.”

After more time went by, kids in the pool looked at the drowning boy, even going so far as to pick his head out of the water.

The video appears to show one child even go up the closest lifeguard and point at Titus’ body. The lifeguard still didn’t move until the kids took matters into their own hands.

“Four minutes and 19 seconds, nothing has happened, and this little girl takes him by the arm across the pool and to the lifeguard,” said Spiva.

Then, the lifeguards moved quickly in action. One jumped in the water, others moved to the side of the pool. But Titus still remained in the water longer.

The video shows the lifeguards getting a backboard and finally pulling Titus from the water. Then you see people walking, talking, and putting on gloves before finally performing CPR on Titus.

“Four minutes have passed. Nine minutes since he went underwater they start CPR,” said Spiva.

“Why? I don’t understand why from the people that were there to the people that were supposed to be certified to be there,” said Mitchell. “I just want to know why.”

“People trusted you with the most wonderful thing in the world to them and that’s their child,” said Mitchell. “A child is priceless. There’s no way I can bring my son back. I don’t want anyone to go through what I’m going through on a day to day basis.”

Spiva admits that Titus had seizure issues previously, but does not know if that had anything to do with his drowning.

The attorney also says the City of Savannah is claiming “immunity” when it comes to the camp and the law.

Spiva says the city should have had insurance for the camp in case of any issues.

“The City of Savannah is competing with businesses and charging fees for a profit with the primary goal of making money,” said Spiva. “But if something happens to your child, then they say we don’t buy the insurance and we are immune. That’s wrong. That’s not justice.”

Justice is exactly what Mitchell is looking for and believes Titus deserves.

“Nothing can bring my child back, but I expect some kind of justice to be done,” said Mitchell. “I just want to hug him again. That’s the hardest part not being able to touch my child again.”

Mitchell is asking for punitive and compensatory damages and a trial by jury.

News 3 asked the City of Savannah for a comment on the lawsuit. Deputy City Attorney Jen Herman said the city does not comment on any pending litigation.