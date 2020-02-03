ONLY ON 3: Family of man who died after assault at Basil’s Bar breaks silence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is still investigating an assault at Basil’s Bar on Wilmington island that may have lead to a man’s death.

For the first time since his death, Bruce Helmly’s family is sharing what happened before and after the reported assault.

“Every time I wake up I think about it, and every time I go to bed I think about it and I think about it all day,” said Tara Helmly, the victim’s wife. “It’s terrible.”

Tara Helmly recalls the last night her husband took a breath on his own. She said the night of Dec. 30, the couple was attending an oyster roast at Basil’s Bar. She said they then stayed after hours for an exclusive employee party.

“Bruce was walking out the door, and the bartender and I heard this really loud noise, and I looked over and Bruce was coming back in and his lip was cut really bad,” said Helmly. “He was bleeding.”

That’s when officers got the call. They said Helmly recounted the details of what happened, but refused medical assistance.

“We went to bed and I woke up the next morning to get ready for work and I couldn’t wake him up,” said Helmly, holding back tears. “So I called 911.”

Bruce had slipped into a coma just one night after he was punched at Basil’s Bar.

According to CCSO, his attacker, 19-year-old Charles Teeple IV hit Bruce and ran.

“There was never a cross word between anybody, that’s what’s so weird about all of this,” said Helmly.

Bruce, a man whose family describes him as larger than life, spent his final days in the hospital.

“They told me they had to do emergency brain surgery to save his life, so I said ‘Do what you have to do’,” said Helmly. “They did the surgery, but he never woke up.”

Bruce is survived by two daughters, Jessica and Stephanie, five grandchildren, and one great grandbaby he’ll never get to meet.

“Everybody’s lives have been altered,” said Jessica Helmly-Richard, Bruce’s daughter. “So many people,” echoed Helmly.

Richard and her father were close, “he was our real-life superhero,” she said.

In his prime, Bruce Helmly spent his days fighting fires and even dabbled in heavyweight boxing, but his daughters remember the kind, loving father who always knew what to say.

“He’s watching us, he laughs with us, he cries with us,” said Helmly-Richard. “He wraps his arms around us and says ‘Sugar it’s okay.'”

Helmy tells News 3 that Teeple, who is 19, was served alcohol the night he punched her husband. Investigators said they are looking into everything that happened that night. They said at this time, they are not releasing any new information.

Teeple is facing charges for the assault, but CCSO said any additional charges in connection to Bruce Helmly’s death will be dependent on autopsy results.