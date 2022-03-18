BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Two people in the right place at the right time. Quick thinking and training helped each of the citizens save a life.

Both now honored with awards by the Burton Fire Department (BFD) for their work and their heroic actions.

“One of our volunteers reached in to grab the plug for an air boat. When it came out the blade hit his arm and cut an artery,” said William Towne of Beaufort Water Rescue.

That’s when Towne went into action to save his friend and fellow Beaufort Water Rescue volunteer.

“We had blood going everywhere and we needed to stop it. That’s all I was thinking,” Towne said. “I responded by grabbing a Jacob’s Kit and putting a tourniquet on him before ems and fire got to him.”

Towne and his team had just gone through the training for the stop the bleed kits a month earlier.

“That was the first thing I thought of was my training here,” said Towne. “I’ve got a kit. I know what’s in the kit. I know how to use it. First thing i thought of was grab it, use a tourniquet and stop the bleed.”

He did stop the bleed and his friend was able to get help from EMS and get the medical help to keep him alive.

Q: “How much credit do you give the Jacob’s Kit and the training you got?’

A: “Every bit. Every bit of credit. We had just went through it, just learned it. if it wasn’t for that. I don’t know.”

“It was quite obvious really quickly he wasn’t breathing. He wasn’t breathing he wasn’t moving he was really stiff,” remembered Carrie Theobald.

Carrie Theobald was a server at a Lady’s Island restaurant when she saw a man, a customer at the restaurant she works in, collapse. So she stepped up.

“Like you are looking around to see if anyone else if going to do something,” says Carrie. “And you determine that you will have to do something or someone might die.”

So she started CPR compressions. Something she learned years ago as a babysitter, but got further instruction and more information in the last year.

“I might have sat in on my husband’s EMT class during COVID a couple times.

Carrie remembered what her husband said, and by listening and performing CPR she saved the man’s life.

“He’s come home talking about cardiac arrest. So I always have been told that when someone is in cardiac arrest every minute counts,” said Carrie. “You are supposed to get into action as soon as possible. It’s better to do it than to not do it.”

“I credit my husband and the BFD or knowing what exactly to do and to stay calm in a situation like that.”

Q: “Do you think you are a hero?”

A: “No. First responders are heroes they do this every day. I was just the person who was put in a situation where I knew the things to do.”

If you would like to learn more about the Jacob’s Kit. How you can get them from your home, office or school, as well as find out about the free training available on how to use the “stop the bleed kit”, just contact the Burton Fire Department. https://www.facebook.com/SCJACOBkit/

To find out more about Beaufort Water rescue, how to volunteer or donate to their cause https://www.facebook.com/bwsar/