Online petition aims to stop Waving Girl relocation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The debate about moving the iconic Waving Girl isn’t over for some in Savannah.

There is an online petition trying to stop the statue from being moved from the east end of River Street to the west end. The action was recently approved by the Savannah City Council as recommended by The Propeller Club of Savannah, a non-profit made up of members of the city’s maritime industry.

“You turn the corner, you see Savannah, you’re like ‘Oh wow! This is beautiful!’ And then at the very end, you see her,” said Jason Ball from the Propeller Club.

“Much of the public has been shocked by this decision,” a statement on the online petition reads, in part. “It appears most do not understand or agree with the decision for moving the Waving Girl.”

Ball says his organization has advocated for the Waving Girl for years and think this is what should be seen at the west end of River Street.

“This effort has been going on since 2006 under my leadership with The Propeller Club board but it’s actually been going on for almost 20 years since the Olympics,” Ball said.

Over the years, the statue at the east end became part of a park, and because of trees, consistently less visible.

“And we’ll never have to worry about it again,” Ball said. “There’s no way they can put a tree in front of her again.”

He says the new riverwalk is the right place for her. It was built in conjunction with the Plant Riverside development, but Ball is concerned about comments, including some he’s read in the online petition, that this is about helping the developer.

“We’ve tried to respond to some of those comments in a rational way, tried to dispel some of the errors and omissions that are in there like ‘The Propeller Club is getting paid’ or ‘There’s a lot of behind the scenes’ or ‘This wasn’t conducted in a proper public process,’” he said, arguing that the public process has been ongoing for 13 years.

Still, there are concerns on the east end where the Waving Girl is treasured by locals — and where business owners worry about less foot traffic.

“It’s just a beautiful spot and that’s where it originated and we feel that we would love it to stay where it is,” said local business owner Lynne Snaid.

The petition asks for the move to be stopped but Ball says his all-volunteer organization has worked tirelessly to find a solution for the statue.

“I’ve been to all kinds of different ports as a merchant marine and this is what makes Savannah unique. I wouldn’t stand for something if it wasn’t the right thing for her,” he said. “We’re advocating for her and for her intent so we can keep that legend alive and keep Savannah alive.”

As of early Thursday evening, the online petition has received 1,459 signatures.