OneBlood urging local blood donation to help communities impacted by Eta

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Hurricane Eta has forced OneBlood, a local nonprofit blood center serving much of the southeastern United States, to stop operations in Tampa Bay and the Fort Myers areas.

In response, OneBlood is asking people living in areas not impacted by the storm to donate blood to help ensure there is blood supply for communities impacted by Eta.

“The need for blood is now and it is ongoing. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to indefinitely disrupt blood collections and the impact from the hurricane is further compounding the situation. A sustained donor response is needed to ensure a ready blood supply is available at all times”, said Susan Forbes, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Public Relations for OneBlood.

OneBlood operations in Florida are currently suspended in Pasco, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk, Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Desoto, Sarasota, Highlands, Hardee and Manatee counties.

The nonprofit is urging donors to make blood donation a habit.

“It is vital that people donate each time they are eligible. By doing so they are helping ensure a ready blood supply is available for the community, no matter the circumstances”, said Forbes.

This week, OneBlood is hosting drives in Beaufort, Bluffton, and on Hilton Head Island.

To find a OneBlood location or Big Red Bus blood drive and to schedule an appointment, visit www.oneblood.org.