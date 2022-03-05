BLUFFTON, S.C (WSAV) — Exactly one year ago today, 18-year-old DJ Fields was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Bluffton Parkway.

As his family and friends continue to mourn his loss, a special ceremony was held to honor his life.

Nearly one hundred people gathered at Eagle Field in Bluffton to honor and remember the late DJ Fields.

From friends, family and teammates, his memory continues to live on a year following his passing.

Hundreds of balloons were sent to the skies to show Fields that he will never be forgotten.

Fields was killed in a 2021 shooting on Bluffton Parkway when multiple teenagers mistook his vehicle for someone else’s.

Two teens, Ty Chaneyfield and Jimmie Green, remain behind bars after being charged with Fields’ murder.

Now, a third person of interest has been identified. Someone police say may have been at the scene that night – or at least, someone who may know who else was involved.

“My community and my family have been behind me and Kema from the night that this tragedy happened. It feels good knowing that you got a lot of people you can lean on,” said Dwon Fields, DJ’s father.

Fields’ #55 jersey will be retired by Bluffton High School this upcoming football season.

If you have any information about the newest person of interest in the case, you can call Bluffton police at 843-540-5724.

