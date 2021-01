SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia State Patrol investigates a deadly one vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Savannah man.

Troopers say the crash happened at approximately 11:25 p.m. Friday on Fort Argyle Road near Bush Road.

Troopers say a vehicle went off the road way and struck some trees.

The impact ejected the driver from the vehicle.

Sean Kraeski, 35 of Savannah died at the scene.

A cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Troopers say speed was a factor.