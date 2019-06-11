One person shot, two others injured at apartment complex on White Bluff Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Savannah Police Detectives are investigating a Monday night shooting at the Colonial Grand at Marsh Cove Apartments.
Police tell News 3 one man was shot and two others believed to be connected to the incident have arrived at a nearby hospital with injuries.
Savannah Police say the extent of their injuries is unknown.
News 3 will update this story as we learn more details.
