One person shot, two others injured at apartment complex on White Bluff Road

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 10:25 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 12:12 AM EDT

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Savannah Police Detectives are investigating a Monday night shooting at the Colonial Grand at Marsh Cove Apartments.

Police tell News 3 one man was shot and two others believed to be connected to the incident have arrived at a nearby hospital with injuries.

Savannah Police say the extent of their injuries is unknown.

News 3 will update this story as we learn more details. 

