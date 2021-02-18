One of the Leesburg Stockade Girls seeks kidney donor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As a child, she was jailed for standing up in the civil rights movement. Now, Dr. Shirley Green-Reese is hoping others will stand up in her personal health journey.

Green-Reese was one of 15 girls thrown into jail in 1963 for protesting at a segregated movie theater in Americus.

The group spent two and a half months behind bars — an experience the survivors spoke about only in recent years.

Greene-Reese says she coped by working hard to challenge the ways of the segregated south.

She says in order to continue serving her community and live a long, healthy life, she needs a kidney transplant.

The Savannah State University graduate has been diagnosed with kidney disease, and doctors have told her receiving a transplant from a living donor is her best chance at survival.

Greene-Reese has set up a GoFundMe page to aid in her health journey. Visit the fundraiser page, or view the flyer below to learn more about how you can help.