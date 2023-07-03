HOBOKEN, Ga. (WSAV) — One of the oldest animal shelters in the state needs your help.

Max’s Animal Shelter in Hoboken has been helping four-legged friends for nearly 20 years. The owners say they are facing some financial struggles and could use some help.

Shelter workers tell News 3 they’re in need of cat food, flea and tick meds, and puppy pads. They are also in need of funds for health certificates.

“We’re kind of up against the wall so we’re really struggling right now,” said Lori Hartman, co-founder of Max’s Animal Shelter. “Trying not to get the property sold by taxes.”

Max’s Animal Shelter is currently taking care of 150 animals.

One of their oldest is a spunky 22-year-old dog named Henry and his sidekick, Flea, is just a year younger.

Most of the animals are dogs, but they also take care of cats and even goats.

The owners say with no rescue in the area, they took on the challenge head first years ago.

“We’ve been begging and begging for years. As animal lovers, we couldn’t let it go,” said Hartman. “So we went and got a license ’cause Jim would come back with dogs every morning. He was worse than a 10-year-old little boy.”

Now, they say they soon won’t be able to operate because the costs are just too high. The property is set to be sold on Wednesday, July 5, if they don’t have $1,500 in past-due taxes.

“We really do feel like we’re an asset to the community because without us animals just keep getting out and getting lost, neglected and abused,” said Hartman.

As the bills continue to pile up, the owners say the chances of being able to stay open and helping area animals are slim.

Currently, Hartman and co-founder Jim Larsen are retired and live off of Social Security disability income. The shelter relies primarily on donations, but its two main donors have passed away in recent years.

“We’re in desperate need of donors, whether it’s $5 or $10 a month,” Larsen said.

They are looking to raise $4,000. The shelter is located at 2320 Saddle Club Road.

Donations can be accepted via Payal using paypal.me/maxsanimalrescue or Venmo at @maxsanimalrescue.