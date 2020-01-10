One defendant in Savannah activist murder faces another murder charge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Prosecutors in a Chatham County courtroom are painting a picture of a bloody past in terms of at least one defendant charged in the murder of beloved community activist Shawtray “Puff” Grant.

25-year-old Osha Dunham is charged with malice murder and felony murder along with various other charges in Grant’s death. He also faces a second murder charge and dozens of additional charges including firearms violations and violations of the Street Gang Terrorism Act.

Shawntray Grant was gunned down in the parking lot of his apartment complex on June 15, 2018.

Thursday, a police detective testified that on the night of his death, Grant had won $9,600 gambling on a casino boat in Brunswick.

Another defendant in the case, 24-year-old Nelaunte Grant is charged with murder and robbery in connection with Shawntray Grant’s case. (She is not related to the victim.)

Prosecutors allege that Neluante Grant set up the victim to be robbed when he returned home that night because she knew about the winnings from the gambling trip.

Dunham and the third defendant in the case, 21-year-old Donnell Richardson are also being tried in connection with the shootings of two men on July 8, 2018, at Yamacraw Village. One man who sustained a wound in his upper back that day testified.

Police body cam video was played of the July 8 shooting which would have been about one month after Shawntray Grant was killed.

Richardson faces some additional charges. Again Dunham faces dozens of additional charges for the Grant case and other cases.