Dryer believed to be source of deadly fire in Ellabell

ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) – Investigators believe a dryer vent clogged with lint caused a fatal fire on Monday in Ellabell.

The victim has been identified only as an elderly woman.

A 911 call about the fire came in at 3:50 p.m. Monday. Bryan County Fire and Emergency Services units responded to a mobile home at 6405 Highway 204 where the residence was fully engulfed in flames and heavy smoke.

Once units got the fire under control, crews found one victim deceased inside of the home.

The State Fire Marshal Office was called in to investigate.