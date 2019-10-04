SC Highway Patrol investigating U.S. 278 crash that killed father

OKATIE, S.C. (WSAV) – The investigation continues into a Lowcountry crash that killed a father of three Friday.

Authorities say Marcos Rodriguez was driving down Highway 278 near Sun City Boulevard around 4:15 p.m. when he was hit by a car.

That driver, 65-year-old Carol Anne Boehnen, is expected to be okay.

At this time, the South Carolina Highway Patrol has not filed charges in connection with the crash but says they are still looking into the incident.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Rodriguez’s family. So far, it has raised almost $9,000.