RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – A man is dead after being caught in a possible “home explosion”, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to a home on Ebenezer Rd. for a structure fire, where they discovered a man trapped inside the home.

He was located and transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The man was identified Monday as 69-year-old Gregory Smithey, of Rincon.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.