Olde Pink House anticipates reopening in coming months

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - A month after a fire damaged The Olde Pink House, the historic restaurant has plans to open up doors in the next few months.

The general manager announced Monday that the restaurant is set to reopen in April.

The popular restaurant was damaged Dec. 27 when a Christmas tree sparked a fire in the second-floor ballroom.

The second floor suffered damage from heavy smoke, and there is water damage throughout the building.

“This timeline is only possible because of the quick and careful actions of the first responders when they arrived," stated General Manager Craig Jeffress. "Savannah has truly rallied when we needed them the most, and we will be forever grateful to this community for their support.”

The Pinyan Company is leading renovation and repair work at the restaurant.

Meanwhile, the local restaurant community has stepped up to provide temporary jobs for The Olde Pink House employees until the restaurant is back up and running.