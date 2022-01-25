Old Savannah Tours to host job fair next week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’re looking to get a job with Old Savannah Tours, then you’re in luck. The company is hosting a job fair from Jan. 31 until Feb. 1.

Those interested can swing by its office at 41 Wahlstrom Rd. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The locally owned and operated tourism company has listed below the positions that are hiring.