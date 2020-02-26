Old Savannah City Mission to host 5K to end homelessness

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Old Savannah City Mission will host a 5K run and walk to help end homeslessness in the community next month.

The race is set for March 28 and begins at 8 a.m. at Forsyth Park. The registration fee is $25 in advance and $30 the day of the race.

The race is both pet and stroller friendly, and participants are welcome to walk the race route. The registration fee includes post-race food and a T-shirt.

Old Savannah City Mission is a Christian, non-profit organization feeds the hungry, shelters the homeless, and helps those in need with rehabilitation. Donations are being accepted online to help the organization reach its $100,000 goal.

The last day to register for the race is March 26 at 11:59 p.m. CLICK HERE or call 912-232-1979 to register and learn more.

