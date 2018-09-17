Old church finds a new lease on life

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - "The worst thing would be to lose the building," said Christian Sottile.

Sottile, a local architect has lived in the neighborhood for 12 years but the building across the street has been there longer.

The 106-year-old building was once home to the Greater Friendship Baptist Church but they have since relocated to the south side of Savannah.

"In fact, the church outgrew this building and decided it was time to move to a larger and better location and as an architect and historic preservationist I immediately thought we must save this building," Sottile said.

The architect has already begun restoring the exterior to its original design.

Right above the door, you can see plywood that is protecting the former church's original stain glass window.

"For the building, it's important for it to be reinvested in and to be restored so history remains here and history of all the people who have used it all these many years," said Sottile.

Sottile's brother Valeria is also working on the project and neither of them have decided what the building will ultimately become.

"What we do know is that it is a beautiful historic building and belong in the neighborhood it has a beautiful and long history in the neighborhood and we want its next use to really shine," said Sottile.

They are considering either a boutique office headquarters or maybe a studio.

"We are definitely open to ideas we have heard a variety of ideas certainly it can be used as a church," said Sottile.

Some neighbors told News 3 that while they do have concerns they are happy that the church is in good hands.