OKATIE, S.C. (WSAV) – A hit and run crash Monday night in Okatie claimed the life of a pedestrian.

South Carolina troopers say the collision happened around 8:30 p.m. on US-278 near Okatie Center Boulevard.

Troopers say an unknown vehicle traveling eastbound on 278 struck the pedestrian and fled the scene.

The identity of the pedestrian was not made available at the time of this report.

South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate.