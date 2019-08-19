Okatie Elementary goes back to school after toxic gas levels from trash pile remain low

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Students at Okatie Elementary School returned to school this morning despite concerns that a giant, smoking trash pile is threatening air quality in the area.

Last week, the Environmental Protection Agency detected a low-level exceedance of hydrogen cyanide in the air near the site. An air quality sensor was installed on the roof of the elementary school to monitor the situation leading up to the first day. Sunday evening, the sensors showed that particulate levels were low, so school started as planned Monday morning.

The school decided to not have recess outside on Monday as an extra precaution. Administrators said that if levels remain low, regular outdoor recess will resume.

