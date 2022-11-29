SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s Oglethorpe Driving Club made a significant donation to Bethesda Academy’s scholarship fund on Tuesday.

In Johnson Square, representatives from the club presented the school with $16,495 made possible by the Club’s Cars on the Burn event. Over 225 cars participated in the Oct. 29 event and well over 1,000 spectators attended.

Organizers said that in the six years of Cars on the Burn, the Club has contributed over $60,000 to help send students to the school. This year’s funds surpassed the total from any other year.

Bethesda Academy is an all-boys private day school for grades six through 12.

The Oglethorpe Driving Club is comprised of auto and motorsports enthusiasts in the Coastal Empire who are dedicated to philanthropic endeavors.

The Club’s next event will be its 10th annual Toy Drive at Habersham Shopping Center on Dec. 3 from 7:30 am until 10:30 a.m.