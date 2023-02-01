SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For nearly 40 years, a Savannah neighborhood has been dealing with the constant issue of cement dust. Residents say it is coming from a cement company.

Community members of the Ogeecheeton neighborhood held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to voice their frustrations with Clark Block, the factory creating cement dust in the neighborhood.

Long-time resident, Johnnie Law says she wants the public to know about this issue.

Law said, “Our cry here today is enough is enough. Aretha Franklin sang a song a long time ago, rescue me. Well, it is our hope and prayer that we can be rescued from the pollution, brought about from the emissions of vehicular exhaust and fumes evaporating gasoline and the fine cement dust which has been suspended in the air of our communities for not 30 years, but over 40 years.”

Brenda Johnson, who lives in the same neighborhood echoes the same statement as other residents in the community, and says the dust is polluting the air and taking a toll on her health.

“I live right across the street from this place, and this place practically killing me. I wear a mask every day, all day. I can’t walk from my door to my mailbox without getting out of breath. My blood pressure is never stable,” Johnson said.

Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier has called on the public to get some assistance for these residents.

Lanier said, “So, right now anyone who is listening to the residents of Ogeecheeton as they cry out for help, if you know of a legal entity that can come and help these historic salt of earth people then this is a cry for help. It’s unfortunate that we have to look outside of these local environments for people that our right here that help build this city.”

There were mediation efforts back in 1994 between the neighborhood and Clark Block. The company was asked to water down the dust every day, but that did not happen.