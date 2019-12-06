Ogeechee Road widening project may be homeowner headache

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A highway project designed to ease traffic congestion and flooding in Savannah may cause headaches in the future for some homeowners.

The project will focus on a 1.6-mile stretch of Ogeechee Road between Victory Drive and Interstate 516.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), the roadway will be widened to help with congestion and frequent crashes in the area. Part of the project will also deal with flooding relief near Victory Drive.

“As everyone in Savannah knows, this area does flood,” said GDOT District Communications Officer Jill Nagel. “Now a component of this widening is a new drainage system. So there will be some impacts going down Victory somewhat.”

The flood mitigation aspect of the project could place a retaining wall very close to some homes.

“That is something we are looking at and it’s so we can build the back slope for drainage,” Nagel explained. “What that means is instead of the right-of-way, us having to acquire right-of-way, all the way up to their property or into their property, we’re trying to use this wall to keep from having to displace people.”

Nagel couldn’t tell News 3 how many residents would be affected by the retaining wall but says GDOT is always willing to listen to anyone with concerns.

"We are going to work with them and do the best we can for all these residents," she said.

Work is a long way away. Tentatively, it may not start before 2022.