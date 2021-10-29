Officials recommend field security following fatal shooting at Savannah soccer complex

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s been over two weeks since a parent was killed during a youth football game at the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex in Savannah.

Rajah Young, 27, was shot in the parking lot after a football game on Oct. 12 and later died at the hospital, officials said. Mario Wallace, 26, was arrested at the scene by the Savannah Police Department.

According to the manager of Chatham County, staff from the Occupational Safety and Risk Management, Police and Parks and Recreation departments have since been reviewing safety measures for the sports complex with county management.

WSAV is told their recommendations include security/law enforcement presence for activities on the fields, improved lighting to walkways and the parking area, as well as additional signage and improvements to entry points.

Specific details won’t be made public, county officials said, due to the nature of the security plans.