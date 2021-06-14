Officials: Murdaugh mother, son each shot multiple times

HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Two members of a prominent South Carolina family were each shot multiple times before they died, law enforcement officials confirm.

Paul Murdaugh, 22, and his mother, Maggie, 52, died between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Monday, June 7, officials told WSAV’s sister station, WCBD.

Paul Murdaugh was awaiting trial on charges connected to the boating crash death of 19-year-old Mallory Beach in 2019.

No other information is being released at this time, officials said.

Autopsies were completed by the Colleton County Coroner’s Office Thursday morning. WSAV has reached out for additional details.

photo: 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the case as a double homicide. Few details have been released, and no suspects have been named.

Just three days after they were found dead, a law firm started by the family announced the death of former 14th Circuit Solicitor Randolph Murdaugh III, grandfather to Paul Murdaugh and father-in-law of Maggie Murdaugh.

Randolph Murdaugh III, 81, was the third generation of the family to serve as the solicitor.

Funeral services for the Murdaugh family members were held Friday and Sunday. All three were laid to rest at the Hampton Cemetary.