Officials monitor high tides on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials are tracking high tides out on Tybee Island. Emergency crews are warning people to pay attention to the roadways for standing water and potential flooding.

“As soon as we got to the top of the walk to the beach it was like somebody stole the beach,” Dino Soriano a resident from Chatham County said on Saturday as the tide washed into the crossover ramps.

The Chatham County Emergency Management Agency is monitoring tides out on Tybee Island and other areas along coastal Georgia. They say if the levels get as high as they are anticipating, portions of Highway 80 may have to close.

“We are expecting tides this week, to be high, higher than usual. We are expecting some tides tomorrow to be around that 10.4 range so we could see water over the roadway. Last year there were was a lot of paving improvements that GDOT did so we are anxious to see how the road holds up to a tide that reaches that high,” CEMA Assistant Director Randall Mathews said.

Georgia’s Department of Transportation recently raised the lowpoints on the roadway up eight inches.

“That has helped tremendously. A couple years ago we had to close the road several at high tide, but typically now it doesn’t even get to the shoulder. When they designed the repaving they designed it to withstand up to 10 feet of a tide,” City Manager Shawn Gillen commented.

Locals on the island and surrounding areas were commenting about the strong tide’s impact on the beach with passerby’s exclaiming at all of the debris on the sand.

“[I’ve] literally never seen beach erosion out here this bad out here and after they’ve done all of that effort to revitalize the beach it’s sad,” Soriano added.

Millions of dollars were spent on the island’s recent renourishment project. Gillen said erosion naturally occurs during hurricane season.

“Everytime we renourish it, it erodes back. That’s just the natural process. We expect to lose 20 to 30 percent of the beach the first year. The beach and the berm and the dunes, all are here to protect us from a hurricane storm surge and it’s designed to last about 10 years or so,” the City Manager added.