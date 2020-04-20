Officials may end toll on Cross Island Parkway a year early

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (The Island Packet/AP) — One of South Carolina’s two toll roads may stop charging people to drive on it.

Hilton Head Island officials are considering ending the tolls for the Cross Island Parkway about a year ahead of schedule. The $1.25 toll which allows drivers to bypass congested sections of the island has not been collected since March 20 to protect employees and drivers from the coronavirus.

Island officials plan to talk to the South Carolina Department of Transportation about just dropping the toll, which was scheduled to expire in July 2021.