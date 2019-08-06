GBI: No signs of foul play in Wayne County death investigation

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – An autopsy for a body found on the side or a road in Wayne County Monday morning shows no signs of foul play, officials say.

Around 11 a.m., Wayne County officers found the body of a middle-aged man on the 3800 block of Savannah Highway in Jesup.

The cause of death is not known at this time. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), while the preliminary autopsy shows no signs of foul play, a toxicology report will be conducted.

The GBI is assisting with this investigation. Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

This story is developing. News 3 will keep you updated.