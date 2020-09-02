Drowning victim recovered on Tybee Island after search Tuesday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tybee City Manager Shawn Gillen confirmed a drowning occurred on the island Tuesday night.

According to the City of Tybee, the Tybee Island Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a man struggling in the water Tuesday evening.

Officials say the 33-year old man jumped in the water from the pier.

Officials say witnesses reported seeing the man on the pier’s railing and then heard him calling for help from the water after he apparently got caught in the tides.

Following a three-hour search, the victim was spotted by helicopter in shallow water north of the pier.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family.