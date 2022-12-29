SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City and arena officials are working to improve parking at Enmarket Arena.

Big names such as Barry Manilow and Janet Jackson are taking the stage in 2023, and people are hoping for a New Year’s resolution to this ongoing problem.

Folks who attended the Andrea Bocelli concert let out their frustrations on Facebook saying parking was “a nightmare.”

Arena officials say they are doing their best to handle this situation.

“So, we have worked with the city, we have worked with our staffing into how can we be better. This is, once again, one of those opportunities that we can take and grow and learn from them,” said Assistant General Manager of Enmarket Arena Brooke Cima.

She recommends you pay ahead of time, arrive early and pack your patience.

“We really encourage people to pre-pay parking,” she said. “Going on our website, you can find parking there. Same with Ghost Pirates, that’ll just really help the line processing and just making sure that you have your tickets ready so that when you do come up to the scanner, they can actually scan correctly and quickly as possible to get you guys moving.”

Sean Brandon, director of Mobility and Parking for the city of Savannah says their number one goal is improvement.

“We have to change the plan and adapt it so that it integrates in with shuttles, with rideshare, with people just driving and parking and with a neighborhood that surrounds the arena,” Brandon said.

The city is currently working on several projects that include a parking expansion and staffing increase. There is no official date but the hope is to complete some projects in 2023.